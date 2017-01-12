Spacious bungalow in Thornhill, Dewsbury

This extremely deceptive detached true bungalow has been drastically reduced in price in order to achieve a quick sale.

Offering extremely spacious accommodation, being much larger than it would first appear from the exterior. Enjoying a quiet cul-de-sac location and private rear garden, this well maintained bungalow has PVCu double glazing and gas fired central heating.

The accommodation comprises of: entrance hall with Karndean flooring, lounge with marble fireplace, modern fitted kitchen, fitted utility room, bedroom three which is currently used as a dining room, conservatory with a dining space, modern bathroom, separate shower room, two further bedrooms and an office/large hobby room. There is also a full width staircase accessing an additional room at first floor level ideal as an occasional room/play room.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of Zebrano kitchen units with granite work surfaces and appliances including a freestanding dishwasher, freestanding washer dryer, American style freestanding fridge-freezer, oven and Baumatic electric hob with a stainless steel extractor hood over.

Situated on the outskirts of the Dewsbury/Wakefield border, handily placed for amenities and a doctors surgery, this property is well worthy of an internal inspection. Part exchange also considered.

To the front of the property is a tarmacadam driveway providing off-road parking and a lawned garden which is well stocked with a variety of plants, shrubs and small trees. There is a timber decked pathway that leads to the private rear garden which is also well stocked with a variety of plants, shrubs and fruit trees. There is also a summer house, timber garden shed and external water tap.

Offers over £200,000.