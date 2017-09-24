Special service starts new era

Hundreds of Methodists from across West Yorkshire gathered in Huddersfield to celebrate the beginning of a new era for the church.

They gathered at Huddersfield Mission to mark the launch of the new Yorkshire West District, which came into being on 1 September, the start of the Methodist year.

SERVICE: Hundreds of Methodists gathered in Huddersfield.

The district has been formed from the former West Yorkshire and Leeds districts and brings together nearly 250 churches from 13 circuits across the county.

At the celebration service the preacher was the Rev Gareth Powell, the secretary to the Methodist Conference. The service was followed by the first meeting of the new district synod.

The Rev Dr Roger Walton, the chair of the newly-formed district, said the bringing together of the districts provided a wonderful opportunity.

He said: “The forming of a new Methodist District is a great opportunity to better serve the West Yorkshire area.

“The 11,000 or so members and nearly 250 churches touch lives in the towns, cities and villages of this wonderful part of the country.

“We hope and pray that we will enrich the communities in which we work and worship and our churches be places of welcome for all.”

The new district includes the following circuits: Airedale, Aire and Calder, Bradford South, Bradford North, Calderdale, Huddersfield, North Kirklees and Morley, Settle, Leeds North and East, Leeds South and West, Denby Dale and Clayton West, Skipton and Grassington, Wharfedale and Aireborough.

l Attention all readers! Are you holding an event that you would like to see featured in the Batley News? Send your stories and pictures, along with a contact number, to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk for consideration.