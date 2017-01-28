Student has designs on ‘bully boxes’

As part of anti-bullying week, Thornhill Community Academy students were asked to create an inspiring anti-bullying poster.

After many excellent designs, the entrants were shrunk down to six finalists.

The ultimate winner was Year 7 student Jamie Cummings, who made an eye-catching design.

The design was placed onto a bully box, which was situated around the academy. Bully boxes enable students to report bullying incidents safely and anonymously.

Head teacher Bev Matthews said: “The quality of the designs was fantastic and it was difficult for us to pick a winner. Well done to Jamie for his excellent design.”