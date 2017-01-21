Sue Ryder holds volunteer drive

A charity shop based in Mirfield has launched a recruitment campaign to attract new volunteers.

The Sue Ryder Shop, which is based on Huddersfield Road, is holding the drive until Saturday 28 January.

Members at the shop will be holding a special open day on Tuesday 24 January so any interested parties can take a look around and chat to volunteers at the store.

Karen Shore, the retail volunteer coordinator for the area, said: “We have a number of interesting volunteer opportunities, which range from being a lead volunteer – someone who can run the shop in the managers absence to merchandisers, retail assistants, stock processors and more.

“We are lucky enough to get some wonderful donations into our shops, they take a lot of work to sort and get out onto the shop floor, we love to take pride in what we do and are looking for people who will do the same.

“Come along to talk to us about the opportunity – stay for a taster or book one.”

Sue Ryder provides hospice and neurological care for people facing a frightening, life-changing diagnosis. Call 01924 494619 for more information.