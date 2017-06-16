New works by Cleckheaton artist Josie Barraclough are on display in the Dewsbury Arts Group Summer Exhibition at St Paul’s Church, Newgate, Mirfield.

The exhibition runs this weekend (Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June between 10am and 4pm) and Monday 19 June to Thursday 22 June between 2pm and 8pm.

This new group of paintings represent abstract still life interpretations taken from nature and personal interests.

Josie researched the images and experimented with a variety of techniques and media to bring iridescent light and colour to canvas.

She is currently working on her next single artist show, scheduled for the Autumn.