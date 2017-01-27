Switalskis Solicitors director elected as new Law Society president

Switalskis Solicitors director Sarah Cookson has been elected as president of the newly merged Huddersfield and Dewsbury Law Society.

Members of the society agreed she had demonstrated key qualities of a president by showing that she had integrity, was honourable and a good communicator.

She was unanimously voted in as the society’s 135th president.

Sarah, who is head of conveyancing at the firm, said: “As a Huddersfield resident and active member of the legal community across the region I’m extremely proud to have been elected into this post.

“I hope the combination of my experience and enthusiasm will ensure a successful year for the society.”

Colleagues have described Sarah as an intelligent and extremely generous person with an infectious smile.

She successfully completed the 2016 Virgin London Marathon having only recently taken up running.

In the process, she also helped to raise over £3,000 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, a Huddersfield based charity.

Tim Bresnan, English Cricketer and Switalskis Ambassador, knows Sarah well.

He said: “She is full of life, full of fun, amazingly intelligent and incredibly efficient – put simply she gets stuff done!”