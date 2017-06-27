Teenager loses front teeth in Batley nightclub attack

Police investigating a serious assault on a teenager at a Batley nightclub have today launched a public appeal for information.

The 18-year-old victim lost a number of his front teeth in the attack at the TBC nightclub on Bradford Road.

He was inside the venue when he was approached a man aged in his early to mid-20s, who was part of a bigger group. The man struck the victim on the back of the head with a bottle and then hit him in the face.

The young man was left with serious injuries to his face and he was taken to Dewsbury Hospital for emergency treatment.

The attack occurred at around 3am on January 21.

The offender was white, 5ft 10ins, muscular and had short brown hair. He was believed to have been wearing a grey t-shirt.

PC Teresa McCarter of Batley and Spen District Police, said: “This was a particularly violent assault and one which left the victim with very serious injuries.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was at the nightclub on the night back in January and witnessed anything in connection with this incident to come forward to the police.

“We are hoping that someone will come forward with some information which may prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who the assault or has any information which may aid officers in their investigation, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170031721 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.