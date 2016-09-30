This week’s planned roadworks for Yorkshire

The following roadworks are scheduled to take place in Yorkshire over the next week:-

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The hard shoulder is currently closed in both directions as part of the smart motorway scheme. The northbound exit slip road at junction 35a will be closed on Tuesday 4 October and then again Thursday 6 October. The northbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 35 and junction 35a on Monday 3 October and Wednesday 5 October. The southbound entry slip road at junction 35a will be closed overnight for four nights from Monday 3 October. The southbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 35 for two nights from Thursday 6 October. There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until the project is completed in winter 2016. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 5 to junction 6 Thorne

There will be a lane 1 closure northbound in place 24/7 for drainage works from Monday 5 September until Saturday 22 October.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place until a project to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is due to be completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from Monday 3 October for five nights. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to junction 27 Gildersome

The carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 8 October for cable works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes

M62 junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Wednesday 5 October for technology works. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 34 to junction 35 Langham

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 3 October for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62/A162 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A162 will be fully closed until December 2016 for bridge work. The closures will take place 24/7, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A180/A160 Immingham, Humberside

There will be narrow lanes on the A180 and A160 along with a 50mph speed limit while work takes place to improve access to the Port of Immingham, including upgrading the A160 to a dual carriageway. The project is due to be completed in autumn. The westbound exit slip road and eastbound entry slip road at Brocklesby Interchange will be closed until autumn. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Brambling Fields to Scagglethorpe

The carriageway will be under convoy working with traffic lights overnight for two nights for road markings to be repainted from Monday 3 October. The convoy will take place between 10pm and 6am

A628 Gunn Inn to Flouch

The carriageway will be fully closed overnight Monday to Thursday only from Monday 3 October to Thursday 20 October. The carriageway will be under convoy working overnight on Friday 7 October. This is for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.