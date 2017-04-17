Three Peaks Challenge raises treatment cash

A team at the Cleckheaton branch of City Electrical Factors (CEF) have taken the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Employees, customers and family members took on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise funds for specialist cancer treatment for a Cleckheaton resident.

The hike, which took the group of 10 just over 12 hours to complete, was organised by Cleckheaton branch manager Wayne Chapman to bring in funds for his uncle Andrew Chapman, 54, who suffers from a rare form of cancer.

The family is aiming to raise a total of £100,000 to fund specialist treatment in Germany.

Mr Chapman has already undergone his first phase of treatment which cost around £25,000.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge enabled Wayne to raise an additional £3,000, which will contribute towards the second phase of treatment.

Wayne and his family are currently in the process of organising a number of additional events such as an 80s night and a tea party to raise further funds.

Wayne Chapman said: “I would like to thank my colleagues and customers for helping me raise such a fantastic sum. I never thought we would get anywhere near £3,000 and people’s generosity has been amazing.”

The company supported the fundraising drive as part of its CEF Cares programme.