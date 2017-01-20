Top 10 of classic games and toys

A Mirfield businessman who is on a mission to get children off their gadgets has produced two ‘Top 10 lists’ to get them into classic games.

Paul Kerfoot, owner of Emag Toys and Games, wants to see more youngsters playing with toys and board games.

Paul back in 1976 with his action men.

To this end he has created a top 10 games and games checklist to get them started. (see on far right of page)

Mr Kerfoot’s store specialises in the well-known classics, plus the hidden and often undiscovered ‘gems’ of yesteryear.

The shop, opposite the doctors surgery, showcases a selection of vintage, retro and second hand toys and games for all ages. He said: “Collecting vintage toys and board games has become a hobby.

“My dream was one day (when retired) to open up a traditional toys and games shop, like the ones we used to love and remember as children. Happier, less stressful days without those time-eating, mind-numbing modern day gadgets.

The very popular Buzz Lightyear toy.

“My son Joshua, 10, and Chloe, 15, sometimes help out, though I think they find their dad ‘embarrassing’ to their friends. I currently don’t make any profit either, it’s just a hobby, a bit of fun really. The ‘man-shed’ also gives my wife Charlotte a well-earned break.”

Mr Kerfoot, 50, was a former pupil at Heckmondwike Grammar School, a student at Batley Art College and now lives in Mirfield.

Visit www.emag.guru to find out more about the shop.

Football game Subbuteo.

The Rubik's Cube.