Town remembers Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox as centre renamed in her memory

A lasting tribute to the late Jo Cox MP was unveiled in her hometown yesterday when Batley Resource Centre was officially renamed in her memory.

The building in Market Place will now be known as Jo Cox House, with officials saying they it will be a place which supports Mrs Cox’s legacy to reduce loneliness in society.

Jo Cox

It is also the home address of the ‘More In Common’ community group, which is led by Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater.

Miss Leadbeater was there for the ceremony alongside her parents, Jean and Gordon.

In the months before Mrs Cox was killed last summer, the Batley and Spen MP was working on the creation of a commission to tackle loneliness.

A Jo Cox House spokesman said: “We joined Jo at a variety of events prior to her death and were impressed by her passion to reduce the impact of loneliness on individuals through simple and practical measures.

“We feel it is fitting now to enshrine her values with those of the centre by this re-naming and that this will allow her spirit to continue to live on.”

Meanwhile, plans are taking shape for a series of national events to mark the anniversary of Mrs Cox’s death under the Great Get Together banner.

Organised by her family and the Jo Cox Foundation, it aims to further Mrs Cox’s belief in community and the causes in which she was most passionate.

The Leadbeaters joined another West Yorkshire family last week on the steps of Batley Town Hall to promote a new community walk planned for Saturday, June 17.

It is being co-ordinated by Salli Martlew, of Crofton, with her sons, Jon and Nick, and their friends.

The More in Common event will start and finish at Heath Common, with a shorter 5km walk alongside the main 35km route. There will also be tea, cake, picnics and live music. Email MoreInHeathCommon@gmail.com to register for the walk or for more details.