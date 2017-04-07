Town’s vintage sign is restored

A Cleckheaton landmark is being restored to its original glory later this month.

The 80-year-old fingerpost sign outside Cleckheaton Fire Station was put up when Hightown Road was built.

An old picture (see right) shows it proudly pointing the way for travellers to Leeds, Huddersfield, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse, surrounded by grass and flowerbeds.

Unloved, unnoticed and uncared for, in recent years the sign has become a rusty relic.

Now, Spen Valley Civic Society (SVCS) have decided to tackle the sign at the junction of Hightown Road and Westgate.

Thanks to a grant from Kirklees Council, SVCS have been able to work hard on the restoration this winter.

New metal letters were made to match the originals, brackets were manufactured using the one remaining original and the metal post has been stripped of rust and repainted with numerous coats of paint.

The restored signpost will be unveiled at 10.30am on Monday, April 10 by Jan Scrine, Treasurer of the Milestone Society.

Jan was awarded an MBE earlier this year in recognition of her service to the community.

She is a founder member of the Milestone Society, which is a national charity that helps raise awareness of quirky old stone and iron milestones, boundary markers and fingerposts, and to encourage their restoration and maintenance.

Max Rathmell, Chair of SVCS, said: “We’re delighted Jan has agreed to unveil the fingerpost sign.

“It’s a piece of Cleckheaton’s heritage which deserves a new life, so that local people can appreciate it for many years to come.

“These signs are an endangered species and we’re lucky to have more than one in Spen Valley.

“The timing of our project means that the restored fingerpost will be on show when the Tour de Yorkshire race passes right by it along Westgate, on April 30.”