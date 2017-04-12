Traffic alert: M62 motorway delays of up to TWO HOURS after tanker breaks down

Motorists are being warned of delays up to two hours on the M62 motorway after a tanker broke down.

Highways England said there are "severe delays" on the M62 westbound, between Junction 22 near Huddersfield and Junction 25 at Brighouse.

The disruption started at around 11.30am today (Wednesday) when the tanker broke down close to Huddersfield.

Traffic officers closed all six lanes of the motorway for a short time to move the vehicle into the hard shoulder.

All lanes have now reopened, but Highways England has urged motorists to allow extra time or consider alternative routes where possible.