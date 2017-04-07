UPDATED: Three injured in M62 minibus crash

THREE people were injured when a minibus overturned and ended up on its side on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.

Police and Fire crews were called to the incident on the westbound M62 between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at Rishworth just before 12.30am today. (Frid April 7)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said seven people were travelling on the minibus, including the driver.

Six were out of the vehicle when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters rescued one person from the minibus.

Police said three people were injured, One suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and two suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews from Rastick, Huddersfield and Rochdale attended. The technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton was also mobilised, but was not required.