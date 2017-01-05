Trust the professionals to sell your house

It is often quoted that anyone can set themselves up as an estate agent, with neither qualifications, training nor experience. Sadly, that is quite true. But would you trust, what is probably your most important asset, to an unregulated, unprofessional firm? Unfortunately, many people do - with often serious consequences.

At Richard Kendall Estate Agent however, you can rest assured that those dealing with the sale and purchase of your new home are members of the most prestigious and widely recognised regulatory bodies. The family-owned firm has decades worth of experience to call on from two generations of the Kendall family, four members of which make up the board of directors.

Richard Kendall said: “All our staff are highly trained and operate under the strictest codes of conduct and our valuers go the extra mile to ensure our sellers and vendors receive the very best service.”

One of these is 26-year-old Jason Kent who started with the firm as a trainee lettings agent in the Horbury branch soon after leaving school and is now a senior valuation consultant working in the Wakefield area.

Jason, who is married with a small child, and with another on the way, has lived and worked in the Wakefield area his entire life and so is inherently familiar with the local housing market - something that not many of the internet-based firms can boast.

He is a qualified domestic energy assessor and is currently working towards his National Association of Estate Agents professional qualification after successfully gaining accreditation to the Association of Residential Letting Agents during his time in the rental office.

Here he recounts a typical day in his working life, which, as you can see is filled with variety.

7am: Up in time to eat breakfast and spend time with my 21-month-old daughter before getting to the Wakefield office by 8am.

8-9.30am: This is perhaps one of the most important parts of my day, reviewing my jobs for the day to come, ensuring all comparable evidence is obtained and fully understood, review any overnight emails which I’ve not picked up from my iPhone throughout the evening, and comparing notes, tales and any other relevant information with my fellow team of valuers to ensure that we are all up to speed on the property market in Wakefield.

10am: Valuation in Walton.The three bedroom mid-town house is currently tenanted so arrangements had to be made via the tenant for access. After conducting the valuation a call was made to the vendor to discuss its condition and to suggest what work needed to be carried out prior to marketing. This was followed up by a detailed email confirming my recommendations.

11am: Mark-up Normanton. Vendors are wanting to progress on a sale in the same development so are keen to be on the market asap. Once I’d seen them I dictated the brochure text and measurements which were sent directly to the secretary back at the office via an electronic dictation device. I then produced a floor plan for the property which was also emailed direct to the secretary along with a full set of internal and external photographs. I then conducted a full energy assessment.

When I’m back in the office tomorrow the energy assessment needs to be calculated and uploaded, the photographs enhanced and uploaded and brochure preamble/opening text emailed to the secretary who will create the brochure which I will approve before sending on to the vendor for their approval.

12.15pm: Valuation in Horbury with Simon Kendall, one of the partners. Met with home owners and family members to discuss property and land valuation for a unique detached four-bedroom bungalow with four acres of green belt land.

1.30pm: Valuation in Stanley. After a quick spot of lunch I visited a five-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow. The owner is now in a care home and his next-of-kin is applying for power of attorney and seeking advice on how best to market the property to achieve the best possible price.

2.45pm: Valuation in Bretton – Asked to give a valuation on a two-bedroom cottage for either sale and rental. It is currently rented and managed via our Horbury office and the vendor is looking at all the options available as the tenant has given notice

4pm Mark-up Durkar Three bedroom extended semi-detached family home. As I did for a previous property earlier in the day I dictated the brochure text, produced the floorplan and took internal and external photographs.

5pm: Valuation in Pinders Heath. A two-bedroom detached bungalow, bought as an investment has just had a full renovation. It is currently on the market with another agent however, as no interest has been generated, they are looking to move to us as we had agreed a sale on another of their properties in Wrenthorpe.

6.30pm: Home in time to see my daughter and put her to bed and then sit down for dinner with my wife.