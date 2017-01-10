Two people taken to hospital after house fire

Two people were taken to hospital this morning after a fire broke out in their home in Birstall.

Firefighters from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were called to Carr Street shortly before 7am today (Tuesday).

They used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze which had engulfed the whole bedroom.

Two people had escaped the house before crews arrived but were suffering smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesman said they had been taken to hospital by ambulance for a precautionary check up.

He added that a smoke alarm was fitted in the house, but it was not working properly.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.