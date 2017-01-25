Tyre company boss admits breaching health and safety at work

A tyre company owner has been prosecuted for putting his employees in danger.

Haroon Khan of Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, owns Speed Tyres on High Street, Heckmondwike, and was found guilty of three health and safety offences including failing to ensure the health, welfare and safety of his employees.

He was also found guilty of contravening a prohibition notice to stop the use of a part-constructed mezzanine floor which was without edge protection, and allowing employees to work at height without sufficient measures.

He was ordered to pay the council’s costs of £1,160, a surcharge of £85 and he was given a 22 week curfew order.