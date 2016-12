Bus routes in Dewsbury remain changed after a water pipe burst yesterday morning.

Yorkshire Water confirmed that a “large amount” of homes were affected after the incident in Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees.

Although residents should now have no problem getting water supples, traffic lights are still in place on the road. Travel company Metro said again this morning that its Arriva 281, 282, 283, 128 and 130 bus services have been re-directed both ways to go via Slaithwaite Road all day.