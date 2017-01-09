Updated: Harrogate fugitive arrested in Leeds

A fugitive who was being hunted by police across West Yorkshire has been arrested.

Investigators this afternoon confirmed Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, was being held at a police station in Leeds.

He was recognised by a member of the public the city this morning as a direct result of media coverage.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to sincerely thank the media and members of the public for their help with this investigation.”

Griffiths was jailed in November 2013 for six years in connection with a serious assault.

He was released from jail on licence in October 2016 but recalled to prison on Thursday for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

The manhunt began after he left his managed accommodation in Dewsbury and did not return.

CCTV footage placed Griffiths oustide Tiger Tiger bar in Leeds on Friday afternoon and the last reported sighting had been at Newcastle bus station the following afternoon.