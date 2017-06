Children at the Little Acorns Nursery in Gomersal have been given extra food for thought.

Children at the Little Acorns Nursery have been learning all about the types of food a vegetarian eats to celebrate National Vegetarian Week.

Yvonne Shaw, deputy manager at Little Acorns Nursery , said: “The children enjoyed tasting the different vegetables. We also talked about eating our five a day during the activities.”