Mirfield’s Amy Balmforth is preparing to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival after making her TV debut.

Amy, 23, beat strong competition to land the part playing Dame Julie Walters in the new Vision Express advert.

The former Mirfield Free Grammar student said: “What an honour it was to play such an idol of mine.”

She will appear at Edinburgh as part of Rah Rah Community Theatre’s production of My Mind Is Free.