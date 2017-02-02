Video: Shooting leaves man in hospital with serious injuries in Dewsbury

A SHOOTING in Dewsbury last night has left a man in hospital with serious injuries and three roads closed off in the town.

Police were called shortly before 10.30pm to an address in Park Parade following reports a man wounded.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cordens remain in place at the junctions of Heckmondwike Road, Temple Road and Cemetery Road this morning.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and took place in Cemetery Road a few minutes before emergency services were called.

They are linking it to another incident where a member of the public was threatened which occurred at the same location, approximately half-an-hour before the shooting.

Police are working on the theory the threatening incident may have been one of mistaken identity.

Half-an-hour after the shooting and les than three miles away, there were also an incident of attempted robbery and robbery, which the police believe was the perpatrators attempting to steal vehicles to escape the area.

Four males suspects aged in their late teens / early twenties with three described as Asian, Afghan and Afro-Caribbean, are now being hunted.

Following the shooting, the victim was able to make his way to the Park Parade area where emergency services were called.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured VW Golf with front end damage either at the time of the incident or parked up in the local area since.

Police are also searching for a ‘D’ registration grey Peugeot 3008 stolen by the suspects in one of the subsequent incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Jenkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said; “We would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace those involved.

“We believe this to have been a targeted attack, and would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have any information to come forward.

“We’d also ask the public not to approach anyone they suspect as being involved as the suspects were in possession of a shotgun.

“If anyone in the area has any concerns, they can contact their neighbourhood officers, who will also be conducting increased high visibility patrols in the area to offer further reassurance to residents.”

A scene remains in place at Cemetery Road and there will be some localised disruption to the surrounding area while officers conduct their enquires.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1696 of February 1. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.