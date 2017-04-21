Warning issued to dog walkers

Dog walkers who refuse to pick up after their pets in public are being warned they are more likely to be fined due to changes within Kirklees Council.

A new partnership has been set up with a private company to help put a greater emphasis on catching offenders, along with litterbugs.

The new approach is being trialed for the next 12 months after being agreed by Kirklees Council’s cabinet.

A spokesman for the council said: “Whilst we’ve always had the ability to fine people, a new partnership with private company, Kingdom, means that there is a greater chance of culprits being caught and fined. “In the majority of cases, anyone caught breaking one of the orders will be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice.

“The officer will issue the fixed penalty notice and take the person’s name and address so it can be logged and payment chased if required.”

Tougher new rules can also mean more chance of being fined, including dog walkers must have poo bags in their possession or a means of disposing of dog fouling when approached by an officer in public.

A £75 tickets can also be written out if a dog is in an exclusion zone, not having a dog on a lead except in designated parks and open spaces, and not putting it on a lead when requested.

Meanwhile, people who drop litter can also expect the fine, along with drinking, urinating or defecating in public.

Finally, people handing out flyers without permission or putting them up will also be targeted.

People caught fly posting on highways street furniture will receive one fixed penalty notice of £100 for all adverts on their first offence.

However second and subsequent offences will result in a £75 fine for every illegal advert.