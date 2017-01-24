Waste disposal strike in Kirklees

Waste disposal workers in Kirklees are on strike today, which the council said could lead to late collections and bins not being emptied on time.

The industrial action is due to last until 6pm because the council’s contractor SUEZ is in dispute with the Unite union over pay.

And the strike will involve all the sites that SUEZ operate, including the five Household Waste Recycling Centres and the Energy from Waste (EfW) facility in Vine Street, Huddersfield.

The household waste recycling centres will remain open but visitors are advised to expect there to be picket lines at each site.

Kirklees Council staff are not involved in the dispute and the refuse collection teams will still be emptying bins.

But people are being warned that there is a possibility of some disruption which may result in late collections and some bins not being emptied as planned.

Any bins that are missed due to the disruption will be emptied as soon as possible after the strike, the council said.

It added that arrangements have been made with SUEZ to ensure that all aspects of waste disposal can continue.