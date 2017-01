THE BBC’S new drama about the real-life hoax kidnapping of Dewsbury schoolgirl Shannon Matthews will hit the nation’s TV screens early next month, it has been confirmed.

The first part of The Moorside – starring Sheridan Smith as Julie Bushby, a friend of Shannon’s scheming mother Karen – is on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday, February 7.

Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan plays Karen in the programme.