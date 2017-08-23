Wayne hoping to be a screen star with novel

A Batley-born writer is poised to release his first novel - and he is already eyeing up a small screen adaption of it.

Wayne Lennon, who hails from Staincliffe, has penned ‘Life Before the War’.

The novel centres on social politics and delves into real life in a working class Yorkshire town.

Despite the book not yet being released - it comes out next month - Wayne says he has already been put in touch with a TV company who are looking to adapt it for the small screen.

“The book looks at how the big issues like mass immigration, extremism and austerity impact on the common man on both sides of the argument,” said Wayne.

“It looks at the perspectives of very different characters who are living in the same area and with different agendas.

“My publisher has already been approached by a major television company about adaptation rights.

“Obviously this is at a tentative stage.

“But if it comes off then I’ll be doing cartwheels!”

Wayne, aged 34, has written several plays at West Yorkshire Playhouse and Bradford Theatre in the past.

He has now relocated to the North East where he is combining his writing with a course studying journalism.

Life Before the War is available to purchase from Kindle and Amazon Books from Monday, September 11 with paperback sales set to follow shortly after.