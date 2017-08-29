Well equipped for their next step

Headteacher at Spen Valley, Mr Ian Ellam, said that despite working through an educational period of significant change grades were determined, it was essential not to lose sight of the most important element in the process - the young people that were at the heart of it.

“I would like to congratulate all our students on their efforts throughout their time here, in terms of examination success and their wider accomplishments. I know the experiences they have had will prepare them well to understand the world in which they live and I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone continued success and fulfilment in the next phase of their education, training and employment.”