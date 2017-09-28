Whether you are a business or an individual, Maggie's Yorkshire needs your help

We are calling on the people of Yorkshire to get behind the creation of the country's first Maggie's Centre.
Planning permission has been granted and an incredible £5m has been raised to construct an exemplary building in the grounds of St James's Hospital in Leeds. But another £1m is needed to run the centre which will support over 30,000 cancer patients and their families in Yorkshire every year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Batley and Birstall News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.