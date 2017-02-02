Whitcliffe team just the business

A team of students from Whitcliffe Mount School is celebrating its new title as Yorkshire Champions at this year’s Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Real Business Challenge.

They were closely followed by the Spen Valley High School team. Spen finished runners-up after impressing a panel of judges with a campaign to promote awareness of the Special Olympics GB National Games.

RUNNERS-UP: The Spen Valley High School team.

The team from Whitcliffe Mount School were also crowned winners of the best radio ad, one of the challenges set during the day as part of the students’ campaign.

On being crowned Yorkshire regional champions, the team from Whitcliffe Mount School were awarded £1,000 for their school, as well as individual vouchers worth £25 for each student on the team.

This year’s competition, involving students aged 13-15, has been entered by more than 1,000 schools across 11 regions in Great Britain.

Teams of students from across Yorkshire travelled to Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds to take part in a series of practical challenges.

These centred on developing a campaign to support Special Olympics GB, helping to raise awareness for the charity and its National Games, being held this summer in Sheffield.

CCEP business volunteers were on hand to mentor the teams, giving students professional advice before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges from the worlds of business, charity and education.

Rachel Haigh, teacher at Whitcliffe Mount School, said: “A WOW for Whitcliffe Mount School! It’s been a fabulous event and opportunity for all involved. A great day.”

Head judge Megan Mitrevski, associate director, corporate responsibility and sustainability communications at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “It was an amazing honour to be invited to judge.

“The amount of work that the students accomplished in a few short hours was amazing. A great programme, really fun and inspiring day and fantastic to see the students creativity at work.”

The national champions will be announced on Tuesday 14 March.