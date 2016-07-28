YORKSHIRE DAY COUNTDOWN: How our gorgeous grub took over the globe

From Yorkshire puddings to liquorice allsorts, John Smith's beer to Fat Rascals, our county is the birthplace of some of the world's best loved food and drink.

From the coast to the countryside, the cities to the Dales, all corners of Yorkshire have helped to put a fine feast of mouth watering delights on the world's dinner tables.

Henderson's Relish - a staple of Sheffield dinner tables since 1885.

In our continuing countdown to Yorkshire Day next Monday, today we are taking a look at just some of the culinary creations and tempting treats that have helped make Yorkshire produce famed across the globe.

FAMOUS YORKSHIRE FOOD COMPANIES AND BRANDS

Thornton's - the High Street sweet shop favourite was founded in Sheffield in 1911 by Joseph Thornton. Following his death in 1919, his sons took over the business and watched it grow across northern England and then Britain.

Harry Ramsden - The world famous fish and chip shop began in 1928 when Harry Ramsden began selling fish and chips from a hut on the outskirts of Guiseley. Harry built the world's biggest fish and chip shop on the site and although it closed in 2011 and now trades under another name, the brand continues across the world.

You can't beat a cup of Yorkshire Tea.

Aunt Bessie's - The world's largest brand of frozen Yorkshire Puddings began life in Hull just over 20 years ago. Previously, the firm had made and sold puddings to Butlin's holiday camps to keep holidaymakers from going hungry.

Terry's - The purveyor of the world famous All Gold chocolate selection box and the Chocolate Orange, the firm began life in 1823 in York, eventually leading to the construction of a massive chocolate factory in the city, which closed down more than a decade ago.

Rowntree's - Another sweet treat favourite based in York, the firm has given the world Fruit Pastilles, Fruit Gums, Tooty Frooties, Jelly Tots and chocolate bars such as Kit Kat, Aero, Smarties as well as Dairy Box, Black Magic and Polos.

Mackintosh - Cementing Yorkshire's place as a provider of sweets, the Halifax based toffee manufacturer gave us brands such as Quality Street, Rolo, Caramac and Toffee Crisp before merging with Rowntree.

The Kit Kat has been a staple of Yorkshire lunchboxes since the 1930s.

Bassett's - Founded by George Bassett in Sheffield in 1842, the firm first gave the world liquorice allsorts - with the mixed bag of confection arriving by accident when a travelling salesman dropped his boxes of sweets on a sales visit. The shopkeeper decided the mixed up sweets looked better and so an institution was born.

Fox's Biscuits - A small confectionery shop founded in the centre of Batley in 1853 is the root of the biscuit empire which has given the world brands such as Rocky, Echo and Classic.

Seabrook Crisps - Founded in 1945 by Charles Brook in Bradford in 1945. The crisp manufacturer's name came about when a clerk wrote Seabrook instead of C Brook - and another Yorkshire legend arrived.

Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate - Nothing says Yorkshire more than tea and cakes at Bettys. The firm was established in 1919 and the world famous Harrogate cafe was the world's first branch. It bought the Yorkshire Tea brand Taylors in 1962.

Henderson's Relish - Dinner (or should that be tea?) just isn't the same in Sheffield without a splash of Hendo's on it. The spicy sauce has now outgrown its South Yorkshire roots and while still made there is now enjoyed across the land by the likes of Sean Bean and Def Leppard.

KP Nuts - The firm begain in Rotherham in the 1850s with the famous nuts arriving a century later in 1853. The KP stands for Kenyon Produce.

The Harry Ramsden restaurant in Guiseley before its closure.

YORKSHIRE FOOD AND DRINK WE'VE GIVEN THE WORLD

Pontefract Cakes - first made in the town in 1760. The licquorice sweets are an enduring favourite.

Wensleydale Cheese - The famous cheese, much loved by Wallace and Gromit, has been made at the Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes to traditional recipes for decades.

Jelly Babies - The sweet treats were unveiled by Bassett's in 1918 to celebrate the end of World War One and were originally known as Peace Babies.

Polos - The mint with the hole first hit the shelves in 1948, courtesy of Rowntree's. However, the hole didn't appear until later - in 1955.

Kit Kat - Made its debut in 1935 as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp and took on its famous moniker two years later so the world could have a break.

Smarties - The famous children's favourite chocolate beans took on the Smarties name in 1937 and have been a staple for youngsters everywhere ever since.

Samuel Smith's and John Smith's - both based in Tadcaster and from the same family strand. John Smith's Bitter is the nation's favourite beer, with more than a million pints sold across the UK each day.

Tetley's - Founded in 1822 by Joshua Tetley in Leeds, the brewery no longer exists, but the brand is still a big British seller with Smoothflow produced at other UK plants.

Theakston's Old Peculier - The distinctive black beer has been produced in Masham since 1827.

Tetley Tea - The largest tea company in the UK, the firm has Yorkshire roots with Joseph and Edward Tetley, who began selling sea salt in 1822, adding tea to their repertoire shortly afterwards.

Fentimans - Created in 1905 by Thomas Fentiman in Cleckheaton. Now based in Northumberland, the firm brews soft bottled drinks to traditional recipes.

Ginger beer - Originally an alcoholic drink, it has been in existence since the 1700s and was first created in Yorkshire.

Parkin - The Yorkshire form of gingerbread and traditionally eaten on Bonfire Night. It is thought to date from at least the 1700s.

Whitby scampi - Whitby Seafoods serves up scampi - langoustines (or in other words, mini lobsters) to plates across the world.

Yorkshire puddings - The mainstay of any Sunday dinner, the humble pud has been with us for more than 270 years and a recipe for a dripping pudding first originated in 1737.

Yorkshire Forced Rhubarb - The Rhubarb Triangle - an area between Wakefield, Leeds and Bradford - was given protected EC status. The plants are grown in the dark to make them more tender and sweet.

Fat Rascals - Yorkshire's favourite biscuit and another staple for any afternoon tea at Bettys. Their roots stem from Yorkshire - although no-one is quite sure of the story behind them.

McCain - The Scarborough chip manufacturer has been putting spuds on the nation's dinner plates for decades - and Oven Chips are its most popular brand.

Haribo - The German manufacturer has a factory in Pontefract which churns out billions of sweets annually, proving that kids and grown-ups do indeed love it so.

More than one million pints of John Smith's are downed in the UK each day.