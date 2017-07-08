Adnan is star of the show as New Sanam win six-a-side trophy

NEW Sanam were crowned Dewsbury District League Six-a-side champions last Sunday.

Sanam won all three group games before comfortably defeating Driftwood in the semi-finals and then overcoming PKWA in the final.

Muhammad Adnan was named player of the tournament following a string of impressive batting displays.

Sanam earned a 35-run win over Azad in their opening group game after Adnan led the way with 31 not out and Fahid Mahmood chipped in with 24 not out in their total of 78-1.

Saqib Hussain top scored with 20 not out in Azad’s reply but they were restricted to 43-1.

New Sanam recorded a 57-run win over Augustinians in their second group game, with Adnan (42) again top scoring, with support from Amir Afzal (28) as they reached 78-2.

Augustinians were restricted to 31-3 in reply before New Sanam completed a third group win against Gujarkhan Star to reach the semi-finals.

Sanam didn’t lose a wicket in their clash with Driftwood as Amir Afzal (23no) and Adnan (21no) steered them to 57-0.

It again proved a winning total as some excellent New Sanam bowling restricted Driftwood to 19-5 in reply with Uasir Arafat claiming 2-4 from his over.

PKWA batted first in the final but with Yasir (1-3) again bowling a tight over they were restricted to 34-2.

Baber Shahzad led the PKWA challenge in reply as he claimed 1-8 from his one over.

However, Umar Khan held his nerve to make 17 not out as Sanam reached 34-2 to seal victory and claim the six-a-side trophy.