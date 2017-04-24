Search

As it Happened - How Yorkshire ground out a draw at Hampshire - The Story of Day Four

WHO WILL PREVAIL? Hampshire's Jimmy Adams or Yorkshire captain, Gary Ballance.

WHO WILL PREVAIL? Hampshire's Jimmy Adams or Yorkshire captain, Gary Ballance.

0
Have your say

YORKSHIRE earned themselves a draw against Hampshire after fighting back from a bad first innings with the bat at the Ageas Bowl.

Find out how the final day unfolded with our live match blog as curated by YP cricket writer, Chris Waters.