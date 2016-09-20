Brambani scoops player of year treble

Dominic Brambani scooped a hat-trick of awards at the Batley Bulldogs player of the year presentation last Saturday.

The Bulldogs returned to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium following their game at Leigh Centurions, where they celebrated a highly successful season with supporters.

Brambani has featured 32 times for the Bulldogs this season and along with Dave Scott is the leading appearance maker in 2016.

The scrum-half scooped coaches, players and supporters player of the season in his first campaign since joining from Sheffield Eagles as he helped the Bulldogs defy the odds and reach the Middle Eights stage of the Championship season.

James Brown collected man of steel in a terrific season which saw him make 29 appearances and score 10 tries before injury denied him the chance to play in Batley’s games at Leeds Rhinos and Leigh.

Alex Bretherton was named clubman of the year and despite indicating he was set to retire at the end of last season, he has played 29 times and has already penned a deal to keep him at the club for the 2017 campaign.

Wayne Reittie was named Batley’s leading try scorer and crossed for his 15th try of the season in last Saturday’s defeat at Leigh.

Reittie also picked up an award popular with Batley’s female supporters as he was named ‘rear of the year’.

Following last week’s game at Leigh, the Centurions presented Bulldogs coach John Kear with an ‘appreciation’ award to mark his final game away game as head coach before he joins Wakefield Trinity next season.