Bulldogs earn credit with spirited second half display

Batley Bulldogs produced a spirited second half performance but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 58-28 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Giants.

The Bulldogs trailed 48-2 at half-time after Huddersfield ran in nine tries playing down the slope.

Batley piled on the pressure after the break as they scored four impressive tries themselves and outscored the Giants but the damage had already been done.

Dominic Bra,bani kicked Batley into a fourth minute lead with a penalty but the Giants hit back in style.

Leroy Cudjoe crossed wide on the right before Jamie Ellis’s long pass hit the ground but was scooped up by winger Gene Ormsby, who dived over and planted the ball down one handed, with Ellis landing the touchline goal.

Hooker Ryan Hinchcliffe broke from acting half back and raced away before drawing the full-back and sending Eorl Crabtree over at the side of the posts, with Ellis converting.

Huddersfield grabbed a fourth try in the opening quarter as Tom Symonds scooped up a loose ball and charged over to put the Giants 20-2 ahead.

A penalty put Huddersfield back on attack and Jake Connor drove his way to the line before a 40-20 forced Batley back onto the back foot and Symonds gathered a short pass to crash over for his second try and Ellis converted to stretch the lead to 30-2.

Joe Wardle gathered a short pass to crash over and Ellis converted before a lovely sweeping move involving Sam Rapira and Connor ended with Ryan Brierley racing between the posts to give Ellis a simple conversion.

More slick passing again opened the Batley defence and allowed Brierley to race between the posts for his second try and Ellis’s sixth goal but Huddersfield in complete control.

Batley piled on the pressure at the start of the second half and forced three consecutive sets close to the Giants line.

They were finally rewarded in the 54th minute when Squires leapt to gather Brambani’s crossfield kick and plunged over, with Brambani converting.

Dave Scott sold a lovely dummy and weaved his way to the line for a cracking individual try and Brambani landed a terrific conversion from wide out.

Cudjoe crossed for his second try after Huddersfield moved the ball quickly right as the Giants topped the half century.

Batley again responded well and when Brambani’s kick was knocked on on the try line, Squires pounced for his second try which Brambani improved.

Brierley intercepted a pass and raced up the slope, outpacing the Bulldogs cover defence to complete his hat-trick and Ellis added the simple goal.

Batley again stormed back down the slope and responded with two tries in the final two minutes.

Chris Ulugia made a darting run right and broke the defence to score in the corner before a Bulldogs kick through bounced up on the try line and wrong footed the defence for Scott to pounce for his second try as the Bulldogs ended the game with credit.