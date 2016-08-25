Bulldogs look ahead after Giants revival

Batley Bulldogs coach John Kear admits he is looking forward to his side’s remaining four matches in the Qualifiers following Sunday’s spirited second half fight-back.

Batley trailed 48-2 at half-time following a Huddersfield Giants blitz but battled back superbly to win the second half 26-10 and earn huge praise from all quarters.

Batley have a break this week, due to the Challenge Cup final, but return on Sunday September 4 when fellow Championship side Featherstone Rovers visit.

Kear said: “We showed some pride, desire and commitment to each other in (the second half) and played some good football.

“I said to the players in (the dressing room) that our play-offs started at half-time as I enjoyed the second-half application and performance.

“I’m hoping to enjoy the remaining four games as well.

“We can take a great deal from that second half performance. We knew it was Wembley week and we have structured training accordingly.

“We will come back ready to put together a plan to play like we did in the second half when we face Featherstone Rovers.

“I was really upset by the first-half performance because we just weren’t there physically or mentally.

“Obviously when they pulled themselves around at half-time, in the second half we played some very good football.

“The first half was a one out of 10 performance but the second half was eight out of 10 and we really turned it around.

“At half-time players were saying ‘we haven’t had the ball’. Well, yes, but in rugby league you have to defend for five tackles and field the kick if you want the ball back. We just weren’t doing that and Huddersfield, rightly so, were 48 points up.”