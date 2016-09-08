Dream comes true for Batley winger Reittie

Batley winger Wayne Reittie admits it will be a dream come true when he walks out at Headingley as the Bulldogs take on Leeds Rhinos tomorrow.

The Bulldogs face Leeds for the first time in the summer era of rugby league and the clash is one players and supporters alike have been looking forward to since qualifying for the middle eights.

Reittie said: “I am really excited about it. We know what a big club Leeds are and how much they’ve achieved.

“I was there as a junior, things didn’t work out and I moved on, so to go back there and play against them, it will be like a dream come true.

“Obviously we will go there and do our best, but I think we need to go there and enjoy the occasions as much as anything.”

Batley go into the clash on the back of a thrilling 11-10 victory over Featherstone last Sunday saw the Bulldogs move seventh in the qualifiers and that could be worth an extra £50,000 in prize money to the club.

Reittie added: “We were dogged and we worked hard for each other.

“We did the little things right and it is nice to go to Leeds on the back of a win. We will go there and enjoy it, because at the end of the day people would give their right arm to play there.

“Last Sunday we showed how hard we work for each other and the whole environment here and what we are all about.

“It wouldn’t have been good to go through the Qualifiers without a win, but it was just great to get the win and it stands us in good stead for Friday.

“Everyone’s confident, we are all smiles and it was good to sing the winning song.”

A 10,000-plus crowd is expected at Headingley and although it is not a shared gate, Batley will receive commission on any tickets they sell.