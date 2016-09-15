Free tickets available for Bulldogs trip to Leigh

Batley Bulldogs fans can watch this Saturday’s game away to Leigh free of charge as the Centurions celebrate their promotion to Super League (ko 3pm).

The Bulldogs have an allocation of tickets available from the club today between 9am to noon or this evening 6pm to 8pm.

Fans must obtain a ticket to gain free entry and they are also available tomorrow (9am to noon) or Saturday (10am to noon).

Supporters who travelled to the 76-16 defeat at London last month are also being offered free transport on either the Supporters Club’s Battle Bus or on the coach from the Woodman pub.

The Woodman bus departs at 11.45am and to book contact Mick Binks on 07581 158177.