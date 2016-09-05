Kear and Brambani on awards short list

Batley Bulldogs coach John Kear and half-back Dominic Brambani have been short listed for Kingstone Press Championship awards.

Kear has been short listed in the coach of the year category, along with Leigh Centurions boss Neil Jukes and Andrew Henderson of London Broncos.

Brambani is on the Championship player of the year short list having had a terrific first season with the Bulldogs.

He is joined by Leigh captain Mickey Higham and Featherstone Rovers’ Misi Taulapapa.

Dewsbury Rams full-back Josh Guzdek has been shortlisted for young player of the year, along with Jordan Baldwinson (Featherstone) and James Cunningham (London).