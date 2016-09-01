Leeds Rhinos tickets go on sale from Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs are selling tickets direct from the club for supporters wanting to make the trip to Headingley for their game against Leeds Rhinos next Friday, September 9 (ko 8pm).

It is the game every Batley fan has been looking forward to since they reached the qualifying stage of the competition and marks the Bulldogs’ first clash against the Rhinos during the summer era of rugby league.

The majority of tickets are for the western end terrace at Headingley and Batley are encouraging fans to buy direct from the club as they will receive a percentage on those sold.

Terrace tickets are £20 adults, £13 concessions, and will be available this Sunday from noon and all next week.