VIDEO: Batley boss John Kear wins Championship Coach of the Year

BATLEY BULLDOGS’ John Kear was last night crowned Kingstone Press Championship Coach of the Year following his remarkable achievements for the West Yorkshire club.

The fact he beat off Neil Jukes, who guided Leigh Centurions to the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League promotion, illustrates how well Kear fared in 2016.

The veteran coach, on a comparative shoestring budget of just £150,000, steered the part-timers to third and a first-ever Qualifiers spot to face Super League champions Leeds Rhinos.

Voted by fellow coaches, it is a fitting honour as Kear now leaves following five years at Mount Pleasant. Leigh’s Micky Higham won Player of the Year, London Broncos’ James Cunningham is Young Player.