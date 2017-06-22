Batley edge thriller to claim first Premier Division win

BATLEY recorded their first win in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League at the 10th attempt as they recorded a thrilling one-wicket win over New Farnley last Saturday.

Victory wasn’t enough to lift Batley off the foot of the table after Pudsey Congs defeated Lightcliffe but it will have provided a confidence boost for the Mount Pleasant side.

New Farnley’s innings was dominated by a second-wicket partnership of 100 between Lee Goddard and Dave Cummings.

Once Goddard fell for 58, having hit five fours and a six, it sparked a collapse as six wickets fell for 22 runs.

Cummings top scored with 63, including seven fours and a six, but with Muhammad Hafeez claiming 4-40, the visitors were bowled out for 196 off the final ball of their 50 overs.

Sufyan Patel (48) and Jalil Akbar (39) made useful contributions but left-arm spinner Luke Jarvis chipped away at the Batley batting order with 5-50 and when Tariq Hussain was ninth man out, the home side were still 34 runs short of their target.

Roheil Hussain played a patient innings of 14 from 48 balls, while number 11 Naik Sada struck five fours in his 25 not out to steer Batley home with two overs to spare.

Batley are five points behind Pudsey Congs but have reduced the deficit to 13 on third-bottom New Farnley .

Second-bottom Pudsey Congs also picked up a welcome victory as they defeated Lightcliffe by six wickets.

Yorkshire second teamer Ryan Gibson took 5-62 as Lightcliffe made 206-8 batting first.

Rob Burton made his highest score of the season as his innings of 62 contained eight fours.

Captain Matt Baxter (35) also made a useful contribution.

Gibson followed up with 44 and received good support from opener James Ford (39) although Lightcliffe fought back with Danyaal Ahmed claiming 3-53.

Mubtada Akhtar (46no) and Danish Hussain (36no) completed the win with an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 77 as as Congs sealed victory with almost three overs to spare.