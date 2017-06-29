Bradford League side face Yorkshire Vikings in Challenge match

A Bradford League representative side will take on Yorkshire Vikings in a Twenty20 Challenge match at Pudsey Congs on Monday (start 6pm).

The league side will be captained by Hanging Heaton’s Gary Fellows, while teammate Callum Geldart is also included in the squad along with Cleckheaton wicketkeeper Mally Nicholson and Moorenders pace bowler Curtis Free.

Townville duo Conor Harvey and Jack Hughes have been rewarded for a series of impressive displays in the Premier Division with selection, while Lightcliffe’s 17-year-old fast bowler Max Gardner is one of seven players who will debut for the league side.

New Farnley’s Durham Second team player Andrew Brewster is also included, along with Adam Waite (Pudsey St Lawrence) and Simon Lambert (New Farnley), while the league’s overseas player is Noman Ali of Bradford & Bingley.

Yorkshire are expected to field a young side which will be boosted by a couple of senior players who will not be involved in the County Championship match with Somerset which starts at Scarborough on Monday.

Admission to the game is £3 for adults and free for accompanied under-15s.

Bradford League XI: Gary Fellows (Hanging Heaton) Captain, Adam Waite (Pudsey St Lawrence), Simon Lambert (New Farnley), Conor Harvey (Townville), Jack Hughes (Townville), Callum Geldart (Hanging Heaton), Noman Ali (Bradford & Bingley), Mally Nicholson (Cleckheaton) Wicketkeeper, Curtis Free (Cleckheaton), Max Gardner (Lightcliffe), Andrew Brewster (New Farnley).