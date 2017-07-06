Crossbank win and move off bottom of Conference

Crossbank Methodists recorded a second successive win as they defeated Adwalton by 56 runs to move of the foot of the Bradford League Conference.

Imran Mayat led the way with 96 in an innings which included two sixes and 14 fours, which helped Crossbank post 219-9.

Adwalton’s best bowlers were Andrew Stolzenberg (3-62) and Andrew Ingham (3-28).

Adwalton’s reply was led by Matthew Donohoe (42) and Stolzenberg (40) but they were bowled out for 163 as James Abbott followed up his 28 not out with the bat by claiming 4-30 to seal Crossbank’s win.

An opening stand of 107 between Shoaib Rehman (68) and Shahraiz Khan (37) set Gildersome on their way to a total of 260-7 against Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Yasir Mehmood smashed five sixes and six fours in an unbeaten 82 to boost the total.

Usman Quereshi (61), Paul Cooper (49) and Nazakat Hussain (44) battled hard in reply but Heckmondwike were bowled out for 214 as Ghulam Hussain took 4-50.

Leaders East Ardsley were skittled out for 64 as they suffered only their second defeat of the season against East Leeds.

Banaras Hussain (5-27) and Alan Olbison (4-33) did the damage as East Leeds secured a four-wicket win.

Second-placed Wakefield St Michael’s were unable to take advantage as they suffered a nine-run defeat against Sandal.