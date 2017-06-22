East Bierley hold nerve as last ball run out secures dramatic tie with leaders

East Bierley became the first team to deny Hanging heaton victory in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday when the sides were involved in a thrilling tie at South View Road.

With Pudsey St Lawrence defeating Townville the positions among the pack of teams chasing Hanging Heaton has changed around.

St Lawrence have climbed to second place, 16 points behind Heaton on 133.

Farsley are a further point back with Townville on 128 and Woodlands 126.

Bierley were reduced to 9-2 as Tom Chippendale claimed two early wickets before captain Adam Patel and Shaaiq Choudhary produced a magnificent 185-run stand for the third wicket.

Patel was if superb form as he hit 106 from 113 balls including 12 fours and two sixes, while Choudhary struck nine fours and three sixes in his 89.

Hanging Heaton opener Nick Connolly hit his third half-century of the season, becoming the first man to pass 500 league runs, taking his tally of league runs to 546.

Connolly struck 52 in a 79-run stand with captain Gary Fellows (36), while Richard Foster also made 36 before Callum Geldart upped the tempo with his 71 from 67 balls.

Bierley fought back through Umar Yaqoob (3-47) and Choudhary (3-71) to set up a nailbiting finish.

Heaton required two runs to win from the final ball and overseas man Muhammad Rameez was run out while attempting to secure victory as the visitors also finished on 230-8.

Townville were beaten at home for the first time this season when they went down to a 35-run defeat against Pudsey St Lawrence.

Adam Waite (75), Charlie Best (59) and Barrie Frankland (45) helped St Lawrence post 227-9 with teenage West Indian fast bowler Shkym Haynes taking 5-49 for Townville.

Brayden Clark (61) and Conor Harvey (36) led the Townville reply but they were bowled out for 192 as spinner Steve Watts took 4-33.

Pudsey’s win sets up this Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown as they visit leaders Hanging Heaton.