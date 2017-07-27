East Bierley in trouble after loss to leaders

EAST BIerley were plunged deeper into relegation trouble near the foot of the All Rounder Bradford Premier League after they were restricted to a single point from an eight-wicket defeat to league leaders Farsley last Saturday.

Farsley’s bowlers ripped through the East Bierley batting order. Yorkshire’s James Wainman claimed 4-28 before left-arm spinner Adam Ahmed wrapped up the innings with 4-3 as the home side capitulated to 81 all out.

Umar Yaqoob gave Farsley a scare when he dismissed openers James Price and Matthew Revis with just three runs on the board.

Captain Ryan Cooper steered his side to victory with an unbeaten 50, an innings containing three sixes and six fours. Dan Hodgson (25no) joined him in an unbroken stand of 78.

Bradford & Bingley gained revenge for their defeat to Lightcliffe earlier in the season, when Yorkshire’s Alex Lees struck a league record 227, as they earned a 122-run win.

Bingley paceman Jack Hartley dismissed Lees for 38 with Bingley bowling out Lightcliffe for 112 in reply to their 234 as spinner Noman Ali took 4-13.

Bingley were wobbling at 58-4 when they batted first, but Matthew Duce (40), Hamzah Iqbal (39) and Ali (38) steadied the ship before Yassir Abbas made 55 off just 24 balls with three sixes and five fours boost the total.

Rob Burton (3-44) and Daanyaal Ahmed (3-54) were the pick of Lightcliffe’s bowlers.