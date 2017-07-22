East Bierley win to throw league title race wide open

Have your say

East Bierley have thrown the All Rounder Bradford Premier League Second XI title race wide open after they recorded a thrilling eight-run victory over champions Woodlands last Saturday.

Woodlands appeared on course for victory after they dismissed East Bierley for 144 with Jack Bleazard (4-28) and Rob Medcalf (3-10) bowling impressive spells.

Key to Bierley’s innings was a hard hitting 78 from Dan Abbott in an innings that included three sixes and eight fours.

Abbott followed up his efforts with the bat by taking 4-31, while fellow opening bowlerRyan Lumb (4-51) supported as Woodlands were bowled out for 136.

Tom Clee hit 10 fours in his 51 but it wasn’t enough to spare Woodlands from defeat

Bierley’s win allowed Hanging Heaton to take over at the top after they earned a 25-run win over Lightcliffe.

Oliver Newton (72), Rob McFarlane (52) and Francis Nelson (56) made half centuries as Heaton were bowled out for 265, with Shoaib Hassan (4-50) and Tom Powe (3-69) impressing for Lightcliffe.

Second-bottom Lightcliffe put up a good fight, opener Rhys Jowett leading the way with a fine 108, which included a six and 15 fours.

Michael Brooke (34) and Regan Broadbent (31) helped Lightcliffe reach 190-4 before Michael Horner (6-67) bowled them out for 240 and secured Heaton’s maximum 20 points.

Previous leaders New Farnley went down by 120 runs against Pudsey St Lawrence, which allowed Heaton to move top.

Jack Allman made 65 and was supported by Mohammed Al Hayat (36) and Jordan Moore (36) in a total of 218.

Nick Johnson impressed with the ball for Farnley with 5-43 while Will Swift supported with 3-54.

Johnson top scored with 43 but Farnley were bowled out for a disappointing 98.

The second top contributor was extras with 21 while Josh Wilson impressed with 5-42.

Batley slipped to a 49-run defeat against Pudsey Congs and have dropped back to sixth place.

Max Chappell top scored with 49 not out, while Adam Slater (35) and James Lindley-Dawe (30) also chipped-in as Congs made 189-9, with Awais Munir taking4-50.

Bilal Abbas (48) led the Batley reply but they were bowled out for 140 with Max Backhouse returning fine figures of 5-29.

Arslan Mahmood took 5-22 and Haroon Mahmood 3-37 as Farsley dismissed Yeadon for 88 on their way to a five-wicket win.

Opener Ryan Blackburn made 33 for Farsley to help seal victory.

Bottom team Morley suffered a 213-run defeat to Bowling Old Lane .

Ahsan Alishan struck six sixes and 10 fours in a fine knock of 109, while Shahid Alishan (54) and Rashid Ramzan (37) supported as Old Lane made 277-5, with Asfaq Patel taking 3-56 for Morley.

The visitors were bowled out for just 64 in reply, with Lucas Rossington making 32. Adam Zahid impressed with 6-13 as Old Lane romped to victory.