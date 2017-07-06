Fellows and Austin hit centuries but fail to prevent exits from cup

Birstall’s Eric Austin and Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows both made centuries but were unable to prevent their respective sides crashing out of the Priestley Cup at the quarter-final stage last Sunday.

Austin stroked 16 fours in a splendid innings of 105 not out but Birstall were restricted to 222-8 from their 50 overs when replying to Methley’s 324-4.

Methley openers Muhammed Akhlaq (78) and Marcus Walmsley (50) set the tone for the afternoon with a partnership of 122 before Jordan Laban (65) and Grant Soames (60) carried on the good work as Birstall’s bowlers toiled.

Chris Wood claimed 2-25 from his 10 overs and then chipped in with 24 opening the batting but Birstall fell well short of their target in a match which produced 546 runs.

Fellows made an unbeaten 115 for Hanging Heaton but it wasn’t enough to prevent his side’s hopes of a league and cup double being ended away to New Farnley.

Fellows’ brilliant innings saw him pass 6,000 club runs for the Bennett Lane men but Richard Foster (31) was the only other batsman to make an impression as McCallum (3-40) and Dave Cummings (3-67) kept the scoring rate in check and restricted the Bradford Premier League leaders to 229-8.

Openers Simon Lambert and Mitch O’Connor (35) produced a 73-run opening wicket stand at the top of the Farnley reply.

Lembert went on to hit seven fours in a top score of 63, while captain Lee Goddard recovered from a dizzy spell which had forced him to leave the field when wicketkeeping in the first innings to make 41.

Nick Walker made 30 not out from 28 balls, including four fours and a six, to see New Farnley home with 11 balls to spare.

Farsley defeated neighbours Pudsey St Lawrence by 107 runs to maintain their double hopes.

Dan Hodgson continued his good form with 52 and was backed up by Ryan Cooper (35) and Greg Pickles (30) as Farsley posted 226-7, with Richie Lamb taking 3-52 for St Lawrence.

Saints were dismissed for 159 in reply as captain James Smith (50) top scored with support from Adam Waite (33).

The spin bowling of Adam Ahmed (3-38) and Mark Harrison (2-25) helped plot the Saints’ downfall.

Undercliffe needed just 22.5 overs to dismiss Morley for 65 as opening bowlers Zeeshan Qasim (5-25) and Craig Wiseman (4-26) tore through the home side’s batting before overseas player Anas Mahboob (46no) sealed the eight-wicket win.

Farsley host Methley in the semi-finals on July 30, while New Farnley entertain Undercliffe.