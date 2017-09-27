10-man Liversedge stun Miners with FA Vase extra time victory

LIVERSEDGE overcame the 38th minute sending off of captain Tom Jackson to defeat Hemsworth Miners Welfare 3-2 after extra time as they boked a place in the FA Vase first round proper last Saturday.

The teams were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but it was 10-man Liversedge who went through with a couple of extra-time goals earning them an impressive away win.

Hemsworth went into the tie confident as they had made a much better start in the Northern Counties East League than Sedge and stood 11 points ahead of Jonathan Rimmington’s men in the Premier Division table.

But it was the visitors who started the better and Sedge took a 26th minute lead when Joe Walton struck.

Liversedge had signed ex Bradford City first year professional James King in midweek and having played 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Worksop Town the previous Tuesday, the 20 year old played the full 120 minutes against Hemsworth.

It was King’s impressive run and pass which set up Walton as the striker turned in the area and slotted home.

Hemsworth hit back to force some pressure and Lloyd Henderson’s effort went in off defender Aaron Fell to make it 1-1.

Jackson was shown a straight red card but Sedge defended well and keep the home side at bay and went into half-time level.

Hemsworth failed to take advantage of their extra man in the second half as the visitors maintained their solid defence and were able to hold on to take the tie to extra-time.

Liversedge then stunned the hosts as their 10-man side went ahead 10 minutes into the extra half-hour with Tom Brook netting.

Regan Fish then struck in the 110th minute to make it 3-1 and give Liversedge real hope of pulling off a shock.

Richard Collier ensured a nervy finish for the visitors with a goal five minutes later, but Liversedge held on to seal victory.

Sedge now face a ninth straight cup away tie as they will travel to North West Counties side Ashton Athletic in the FA Vase first round on October 21.

Liversedge return to NCE Premier Division action on Saturday when they entertain Bottesford Town before welcoming Athersley Athletic to Clayborn next Tuesday as they look to climb the table.