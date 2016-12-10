Aswat fires hat-trick as Youth secure bragging rights in Memorial Trophy

Savile Youth earned the bragging rights as they defeated neighbours Savile Town 4-1 in the Spen Valley Memorial Trophy last Saturday.

Victory leaves Youth second in Group A, seven points clear of Norfolk but two behind leaders Girlington.

Abdullah Aswat bagged a hat-trick for Youth, with Yusuf Akudi also on target, while Waqar Bashir replied for Savile Town.

Girlington have won their opening four group games and appear certain to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Their latest success was a 6-2 victory over Norfolk as Adeeb Jawab bagged a brace.

Mohammed Qasim, Rehan Butt, Abdul Tanvir also netted, while an own goal completed their scoring, with Amir Raje replying with a double for Norfolk.

Savile United picked up a fourth win and sit top of Group B after edging out Howden Clough 3-2.

Karim Mahmood (two) and Rizwan Ismail struck for United, with Jack Scott’s brace not enough to prevent Clough slipping to defeat which leaves them third in the group.

Dewsbury West Side dropped their first points in Group C when they were held to a goalless draw by Athletico.

West Side remain top on 10 points from four games, with Athletico second on seven.

George Healey are now just a point behind Athletico after recording a 7-1 win away to Inter Batley.

Luke Newsome led the way with four goals, while Cyrus Church and Ashley Parkin were also among their goal scorers, with Osama Ahmed hitting Inter’s consolation goal as they stay bottom of the group.

n Crown Gawthorpe moved to within a point of Wakefield League Premier Division leaders Crackenedge thanks to a 9-3 victory away to Ossett Common Rovers last Saturday.

Crown also have two games in hand on the leaders but Real Moor are creeping closer in fifth place having won their opening five league games, their latest a 6-1 win at Garforth Crusaders.

Overthorpe Sports Club earned a 2-2 draw at home to Division Two high fliers New Pot Oil and they lie 10th in the table with four wins and three draws from their 13 matches.