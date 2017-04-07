Athletico and Palestino face battle on three fronts

Athletico and Palestino face a battle for the three major honours in the Spen Valley League.

Athletico won the first of three meetings between the Premier Division’s top two teams last Saturday.

Shamraz Hussain and Mahine Makda were the goal scorers as second placed Athletico won 2-0 to close within five points of leaders Palestino.

Athletico also have a game in hand in the race for the tititle, while the sides meet in two cup semi finals.

They clash in the Memorial Trophy semi on April 20 and the following Thursday (April 27) in the Spen Valley Trophy, with both games taking place at Overthorpe Sports Club, kick off 6.15pm.

Girlington were handed a walkover Premier Division win against Dewsbury West Side last week and they face Athletico in their final league game this Saturday.

Girlington will also contest two semi-finals as they meet West Side in the Memorial Trophy on Tuesday April 18 and then face Inter Batley in the Spen Valley Trophy on April 25, both at Overthorpe.

Norfolk missed the chance to move second in Division One when they lost 3-2 at Dewsbury West Side Reserves last Saturday.

Haseeb Shahid, Zaaid Sajawal and Hamaza Tariq struck for West Side, with Adam Rawat and Nazakat Ali replying for Norolfk.

Marsh overcame bottom side Howden Clough (Shane Thornton) thanks to goals from Andrew Milner and David Webster.

Fox and Hounds are through to the Wakefield League Division Two Cup final after a thrilling 3-2 win over New Pot Oil last Saturday.

The sides are embroiled in a tense title tussle, with New Pot Oil a point clear at the top with a game in hand.

The leaders must still face Fox and Hounds in a potential title decider, while the Batley side will meet the winners of Horbury Athletic and West End Terriers in the cup final.

Connor Secker (two) and Patrick Davis were the Fox and Hounds goal scorers.